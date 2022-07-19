Letter: Medicaid opposition is the reason rural hospitals vanish

Regarding the letter “ Biden’s overseas commitments rob domestic aid programs ” (July 17): Taxpayer money used for international aid could not be diverted to support rural hospitals and ambulance services in Missouri. The dearth of those hospitals, clinics and services is the direct result of Missouri’s decade-long delay in utilizing all the support offered by the Affordable Care Act, including the expansion of Medicaid.

Even when the people have voted for the expansion, and the courts have upheld the result, the state government has dragged its feet during implementation by understaffing the registration process and creating long delays for people to get accepted. A more prompt buy-in would have prevented many of the rural hospitals from having to close. The money is all there, but the appetite to actually help Missouri residents is sadly lacking.