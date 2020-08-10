Letter: Medicaid vote key to tackling health, economic crises

Regarding “Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion, but roll-out talks just getting started” (Aug. 6): As a proud St. Louisan and business leader, I’m inspired by this week’s vote to expand Medicaid through the passage of Amendment 2. The state should move swiftly to implement the will of voters. Missourians spoke clearly to demand that we take steps to protect the health and safety of our residents and our economy. And in the midst of a global pandemic, we have no time to waste.
More than 230,000 Missourians will be eligible for Medicaid health coverage as a result of this vote — this represents those who earn less than $18,000 a year and many whose jobs have changed or gone away as a result of the economic recession.
Medicaid Expansion is also critical for our economy. Since March, more than 700,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment and 100,000 have lost health coverage. Nonpartisan research from Missouri Foundation for Health shows that expansion will create over 16,000 new jobs on average, per year. And 90% of these new jobs will pay at least $15 per hour.
I am passionate about creating economic opportunities and economic growth. I began my career in economic development as our state confronted the Great Recession brought on by the financial crisis in early 2009. Smart and bold investments like those we made to revive our automotive manufacturing sector, our entrepreneurial and small business economy, and our high-tech economy continue to benefit residents statewide. Medicaid expansion will help us now battle dual health and economic crises.
Jason Hall • St. Louis
CEO Arch to Park
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.