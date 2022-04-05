Letter: Medicaid work requirements harm health care access

Regarding "Missouri patients’ long wait for Medicaid coverage a sign of things to come" (April 4): Everyone needs affordable and accessible health care, especially people with lung cancer and chronic lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When Missouri expanded Medicaid coverage last year, affordable health care became a reality for 275,000 residents who became newly eligible for coverage. However, work reporting requirements are a significant barrier to enrollees. These requirements end coverage for patients if they don’t report their work or volunteer hours. This creates unnecessary administrative hoops to jump through, resulting in widespread coverage losses.

Missouri would be wise to learn from Arkansas about those who lost coverage because of work requirements. It had serious consequences, like difficulty paying off medical debt and delaying care or stopping medications because of cost. While the work requirement in Arkansas led to more people being uninsured without more people finding employment, other states found that expanding (not limiting) health care coverage through Medicaid can lead to higher employment.

I believe that terminating individuals’ Medicaid coverage for failing to report their hours worked or not complying with requirements will hurt, rather than help, people find and keep a job and may lead to serious—even life or death—consequences for people with lung disease. Lawmakers should protect access to Medicaid enrollees, without additional barriers.

Chris Scaglione • Wildwood

American Lung Association, Missouri Local Leadership Board