Letter: Medical condition might determine voting method

Regarding “St. Louis County seniors can now vote safely by mail” (May 9): I found the letter ambiguous on the point of whether at-home isolation for seniors to avoid the coronavirus would be an excuse to receive an absentee ballot. I asked the county Board of Elections for clarification, and I received this reply from Supervisor Toni Bowman:
“At this time election law does not allow a person to vote absentee just because they are over 60. We do know that voters over 60 may have health issues that would, make them eligible to vote absentee. If they did, they would want to mark the one that says, ‘Incapacity or confinement due to illness. …”
“Only you can choose whether this option is applicable to you. Polls will be open on election day, should you not be eligible to vote absentee. Know that there are many voters who have had health issues that have not kept them from the polls in the past, but may, in light of this COVID-19 environment, confine them or prevent them from voting. That option outlined above, can be used. Examples might be for asthma, diabetes, pregnancy, using drugs that suppress the immune system, cancer treatments, heart or lung issues, etc.”
Pam Siegner • Richmond Heights
