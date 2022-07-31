Letter: Medical students require more information, not less

Regarding “Michigan medical students protest anti-abortion speaker” (July 25): As an aged graduate of Washington University School of Medicine, I am appalled to learn of new freshman medical students at the University of Michigan walking out on a medical school speaker giving a keynote speech. I will always be grateful for my medical school’s policy of presenting a wide range of viewpoints in treatment of people’s problems, regardless of politics. Heaven help us if being only partially informed is the background of the people allegedly treating our ills.