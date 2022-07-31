 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Medical students require more information, not less

Regarding “Michigan medical students protest anti-abortion speaker” (July 25): As an aged graduate of Washington University School of Medicine, I am appalled to learn of new freshman medical students at the University of Michigan walking out on a medical school speaker giving a keynote speech. I will always be grateful for my medical school’s policy of presenting a wide range of viewpoints in treatment of people’s problems, regardless of politics. Heaven help us if being only partially informed is the background of the people allegedly treating our ills.

Dr. George Oliver • Farmington

