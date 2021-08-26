 Skip to main content
Letter: Medical workers' valiant efforts are not for nothing
Letter: Medical workers' valiant efforts are not for nothing

Regarding the Katherine Lappas guest column "Working our butts off. For nothing?" (Aug. 20): I don't believe Lappas and her fellow nurses and everyone else in the health care industry are working their butts off for nothing. They are helping others, even those who are too selfish to be better angels and get the vaccine.

I have been fortunate to not get infected with the coronavirus but, being a two-time cancer survivor, I can attest to the wonderful treatment I received from two different St. Louis area hospitals' staff each time I had to go in for surgery, treatment and follow-up care. I have never forgotten what the nurses and the support staff did for my family and me. These health care workers really are the better angels. I believe in being a part of the community and not apart from the community. Lappas and her coworkers deserve thanks. What they do is not for nothing.

Ray Papish • St. Charles 

