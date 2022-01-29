Letter: Medicare drug costs should be negotiated to lowest price

Regarding "Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer's drug" (Jan. 10): Since it’s inception, the Medicare Part D program has been prohibited from negotiating with pharmaceutical companies for lower drug prices. I am a Medicare recipient, a retired registered nurse and a fairly healthy 70-something. In spite of my good health, I take a generic drug twice daily. Initially, I had the prescription filled through the mail order pharmacy my Part D insurance recommends. The cost for this generic drug was about $3 daily. I know this isn’t much compared to what others must pay for their drugs per day, but it still seemed like a high price for a generic drug.

Before I refilled the drug, I checked local pharmacies to compare costs. What I found was that by bypassing my Medicare Part D plan, I could obtain a coupon online and purchase the drug for $1.25 per day at a local pharmacy. This is a savings of about 140%. Because I had the persistence to find the lowest price and the ability to find the coupon and print it, I saved $1.75 per day for a necessary drug.

If the drug can be sold for the lower price with some detective work on my part, why can’t it be sold to everyone for that low price? We must pressure our representatives and senators to allow Medicare to negotiate the lowest drug prices for all Medicare recipients.

Susan McCool • Chesterfield