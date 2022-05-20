 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Medicare for all is a smart local issue for all to support

Board of Aldermen punt on soccer legislation

Members of the general public watch the St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 15, 2019, from the overhead gallery in the City Hall chamber.  Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “St. Louis aldermen unanimously endorse national Medicare for All bill” (May 13): I was delighted recently to participate in a presentation to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen that ultimately resulted in a resolution supporting Medicare for All.

No one can survive without health care. Disease does not only attack the insured. As a physician, I know this to be true. I am now a Medicare recipient and know how well the program works.

Medicare for All would also support the small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship. As a small business owner, I know how valuable my employees are. However, the costs of buying insurance for a small group and the unpredictability of the price of premiums are overwhelming. I want my employees to stay in good health. The Board of Aldermen, by passing the resolution, has shown its commitment to the health and prosperity of St. Louisans. We all need equitable, quality and sustainable health care. The board took a big step to show our legislators what we need and want.

Pamella Gronemeyer • Glen Carbon

0 Comments

