Letter: Medicare for all is a smart local issue for all to support

No one can survive without health care. Disease does not only attack the insured. As a physician, I know this to be true. I am now a Medicare recipient and know how well the program works.

Medicare for All would also support the small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship. As a small business owner, I know how valuable my employees are. However, the costs of buying insurance for a small group and the unpredictability of the price of premiums are overwhelming. I want my employees to stay in good health. The Board of Aldermen, by passing the resolution, has shown its commitment to the health and prosperity of St. Louisans. We all need equitable, quality and sustainable health care. The board took a big step to show our legislators what we need and want.