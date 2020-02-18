Letter: 'Medicare for All' would solve our health issues

Regarding “Voter registration deadline today for Missouri’s March 10 presidential primary” (Feb. 12): Missourians shouldn't waste the opportunity to elect a Democratic candidate who is fighting for national health care. Medicare for All would be transformative for Americans in the same way Social Security has been. It would free citizens from the high cost of private health insurance. It would simplify everything associated with health care delivery in return for a small increase in income taxes. No family should face bankruptcy or poverty because of sickness.
Businesses would be freed from the costs of managing insurance programs for their employees. They wouldn’t have to bargain with employees about health insurance benefits. The costs of health insurance plans would transfer to those with higher wages.
States would save on Medicaid because there would be no need for two separate systems.
Obamacare was an improvement, but it won’t cut the overall cost. Taxpayers subsidize low-income customers for whatever the company charges. It can’t guarantee universal coverage. Private insurance companies only prosper when they cut services.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All would motivate voters. The electability issue is phony. Look back at electable former Sen. Claire McCaskill’s centrist campaign of 2018 to see what could happen in the presidential election. Such candidates would likely lead to the reelection of President Donald Trump.
Nothing else compares with the benefits and savings of Medicare for All.
Nick Clement • St. Louis