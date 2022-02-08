Letter: Medicare should revisit protocol on new Alzheimer's drug

The proposed coverage decision by Medicare for Aduhelm (“ Medicare proposes to only cover Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm for use in clinical trials, ” Jan. 11) has restrictions that effectively deny access to all current and future Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease, regardless of clinical trial results and what the FDA recommends.

Additionally, while Blacks and Hispanics are at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease than whites, they are historically underrepresented in clinical trials. Medicare insists on diversity representative of the total Alzheimer’s population, but at the same time, they demand that trial sites be hospital-based outpatient facilities, which has historically contributed to the lack of clinical trial diversity. I'm concerned that treatments would only be available to those who live near research institutions or can afford to pay out-of-pocket. This decision discriminates against nearly all people with dementia. I fail to understand why Medicare would deny access to future FDA-approved treatments that could help those impacted by dementia.