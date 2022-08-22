Letter: Megan Green’s progressive policies won’t help St. Louis

Regarding “Two opposites are vying to be St. Louis’ top lawmaker. The mayor is caught in the middle.” (Aug. 17): I was amazed to read that St. Louis Alderman Megan Green wants to make St. Louis even more progressive while other progressive cities are abandoning similar policies. Why would we want the same police policies that failed miserably in San Francisco?

In my opinion, Green is open to suggestions as long as she agrees with them. Whenever I question her business acumen, Green tells me that I need to change the way I think. She has little business experience, but tells business people how to run theirs.

Instead of removing repeat offenders from the street, Green and Mayor Tishaura Jones opt for the endless search for the underlying issues of crime. How’s that working out? I witnessed open shoplifting in a CVS store and asked the manager to call the police. He asked why he should bother, questioning whether the shoplifter would be prosecuted. I implored Green to do something but never got a reply. She and Jones rail against police and law enforcement, but even Black residents want more policing, not less.

Then again, maybe many St. Louisans like dropping their unsupervised kids off on Washington Avenue late at night, driving unlicensed cars, ignoring traffic lights, speeding without fear of arrest and taking items without paying for them. No doubt, Green has their vote.

Rich Iezzi • St. Louis