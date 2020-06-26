Letter: Memorializing Confederate generals glorifies horrible mistakes

On June 11, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Those that deny their history are doomed to repeat it” as reason not to remove the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military bases. It's shocking that the man doesn't understand that's the whole point of renaming them and removing Confederate statues. Memorializing those men is as blatant an attempt to deny history as can be.
They fought against their own country to defend an elitist society based on the enslavement of children, women and men. They caused catastrophic suffering in both the North and South, but they were gradually outmaneuvered and made to surrender unconditionally. Honoring them not only denies history, it allows social outliers to rewrite it as if violent rebellion or racism is acceptable. History can be studied without horrible mistakes being glorified.
John McDonald • Ferguson
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.