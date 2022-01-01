 Skip to main content
Letter: Men also responsible for unplanned pregnancies
Politicians debate during special session

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, right, Rep. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County, center, and Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, talk during a debate over a Medicaid tax bill in the House chambers at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The special session was called to pass the Medicaid tax bill, which has passed the Senate. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “Missouri lawmaker wants Texas-style ban on abortion” (Dec. 17): It seems like most TV commercials target the sufferers of erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease. I think it is fabulous that defects in male sexual performance and anatomy are being researched and treated so extensively. However, I must have been out of earshot for the commercials for male contraception. Or the quickly spoken small print at the bottom of the screen cautioning that pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease may result from sexual activity.

Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to determine her own life is under threat. Everyone has the right to privacy and it should stay that way. Government and pro-life supporters are looking in the wrong direction by trying to outlaw and limit access to abortion. Men are the cause of unplanned pregnancies. Men are responsible for their actions and the consequences.

Red people, blue people and purple people are concerned about the lives of children. That is why we need to support expanded public education and an equitable funding method, which includes free meals for all students. We should support free birth control, including vasectomies; fact-based sex education; prenatal care; paid maternity and paternity leave; well-baby and well-mother care; and an expanded earned-income tax credit. These are investments, not expenses.

Angela White • Hazelwood

