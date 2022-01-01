Letter: Men also responsible for unplanned pregnancies

Regarding “Missouri lawmaker wants Texas-style ban on abortion” (Dec. 17): It seems like most TV commercials target the sufferers of erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease. I think it is fabulous that defects in male sexual performance and anatomy are being researched and treated so extensively. However, I must have been out of earshot for the commercials for male contraception. Or the quickly spoken small print at the bottom of the screen cautioning that pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease may result from sexual activity.

Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to determine her own life is under threat. Everyone has the right to privacy and it should stay that way. Government and pro-life supporters are looking in the wrong direction by trying to outlaw and limit access to abortion. Men are the cause of unplanned pregnancies. Men are responsible for their actions and the consequences.