Letter: Men are the careless ones in unwanted pregnancies

The letter “Abortion is just birth control for women who are careless” (Aug. 6) is just another voice of a non-empathetic, misogynistic and uninformed person, in my opinion. Is the rape victim careless? Is it careless for a woman wanting to be a mother who finds out her pregnancy is doomed from the start, or she develops a life-threatening issue if she continues her pregnancy? Is it careless when the women’s birth control fails?

It can take weeks before a woman even knows she is pregnant. It seems that the male is the most careless one. A female is only able to become pregnant about six days out of the month. A fertile male on the other hand, every single time, every day, 360 days a year, has the ability to fertilize an egg.

When is our society going to see that it takes a woman and a man to conceive, and the best odds of a pregnancy is coming from the man. It is the man not taking precautions so he does not impregnate who is careless. To make matters worse, when a pregnancy does occur, it’s usually the woman’s problem as to what to do, it should be her decision what is best for her and her situation.

Karin Mark • Manchester