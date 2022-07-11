Letter: Men have an obligation to behave responsibly regarding sex

Regarding the letter “Force all male sex criminals to undergo vasectomies" (July 3): If I could rewrite history, men’s sexual equipment would come with batteries. Engaging in sexual activity would be earned. Guys would be sworn in and have to sign an affidavit assuring they would use their penis judiciously and, when engaging in sexual activity, they would use either condoms or the new male-contraception pill. If their behavior is egregious, bullying, or irresponsible in any way, the battery would be deactivated and recalled. Their flag would fly half-mast until they demonstrated an understanding of what being a true partner is.