 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Men know little about pregnancy and abortion issues
0 comments

Letter: Men know little about pregnancy and abortion issues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri lawmakers could consider copying Texas abortion law

About 200 abortion rights demonstrators gathered outside the Old Courthouse in St. Louis, for a rally on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Speakers warned that Missouri will likely pursue a restrictive abortion law similar to Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

 Jim Salter

Regarding "Missouri Supreme Court to decide whether Ashcroft's abortion maneuver was legal" (Sept. 27): As an older woman who remembers life before Roe v. Wade legitimatized abortion, I am sick and tired of hearing men, especially religious men, talk about the horrors of abortion. What exactly do they know about being pregnant? They may be responsible for an unwanted pregnancy, but it is the woman who bears the brunt of the problem.  

When I first became pregnant in the 1960s, my obstetrician told me that the developing life within would take whatever it needed from my body, regardless of my health. Nowhere do I see this mentioned in any "pro-life" literature. The truth is there are a number problems associated with pregnancy and delivery, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, among others. Birthing may be a natural process, but it is not without risk.

States under Republican leadership have been chipping away at Roe v. Wade for years. Now they see a way to get rid of the law all together. But if abortion becomes illegal again, abortions will not stop. Women with means will travel to states that still offer safe abortions, but poor women will be forced to seek out back-street butchers or to try to perform abortions themselves, with potentially deadly consequences. 

It's false to compare getting a vaccine or wearing a mask to abortion. The coronavirus is contagious. Pregnancy is not. A pandemic is a problem that affects everyone. Pregnancy is a personal issue.

Joan H. Shaver • Des Peres 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News