Letter: Men know little about pregnancy and abortion issues

Regarding "Missouri Supreme Court to decide whether Ashcroft's abortion maneuver was legal" (Sept. 27): As an older woman who remembers life before Roe v. Wade legitimatized abortion, I am sick and tired of hearing men, especially religious men, talk about the horrors of abortion. What exactly do they know about being pregnant? They may be responsible for an unwanted pregnancy, but it is the woman who bears the brunt of the problem.

When I first became pregnant in the 1960s, my obstetrician told me that the developing life within would take whatever it needed from my body, regardless of my health. Nowhere do I see this mentioned in any "pro-life" literature. The truth is there are a number problems associated with pregnancy and delivery, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, among others. Birthing may be a natural process, but it is not without risk.