Letter: Men must also be made responsible for pregnancy

Regarding the editorial “If activists are serious about ‘life,’ they should embrace contraception access” (May 18): I have listened for 60 years to people giving women advice and instruction regarding sexual activity and pregnancy. As a teenager in the 1960s, the priest who gave the “visiting lecture” to my all-girls class in a small Catholic high school explained that those with the X and Y chromosomes (men) had urges that are driven by testosterone and often cannot be controlled. So I could not dress in a provocative manner or engage in risky behavior, like going to non-reputable places. I should never go out alone, never be alone with a man and was instructed to just say no.