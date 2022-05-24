Letter: Men must also be made responsible for pregnancy

Regarding the editorial “If activists are serious about ‘life,’ they should embrace contraception access” (May 18): I have listened for 60 years to people giving women advice and instruction regarding sexual activity and pregnancy. As a teenager in the 1960s, the priest who gave the “visiting lecture” to my all-girls class in a small Catholic high school explained that those with the X and Y chromosomes (men) had urges that are driven by testosterone and often cannot be controlled. So I could not dress in a provocative manner or engage in risky behavior, like going to non-reputable places. I should never go out alone, never be alone with a man and was instructed to just say no.
I married and had four beautiful children, all now grown into adulthood. I am also a physician, so I am well versed in anatomy, physiology, hormones, genetics and all that body stuff. I did not learn about these mysterious effects of testosterone on men, but then they taught facts in medical school. Interestingly, my medical school professors, and 90% of my class of 110, were all male.
People are also reading…
There can be no fertilized ovum, no person, individual or soul without a sperm cell, so why is there not equal pressure placed on men to avoid sexual activity? Can a man really not “say no?” And why is that acceptable?
This editorial never mentions the man. How about contraception for them?
Dorothy Cooke, M.D. • Chesterfield