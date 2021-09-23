 Skip to main content
Letter: Men must support baby from an unplanned pregnancy
Letter: Men must support baby from an unplanned pregnancy

A human embryo's development is at the center of the abortion debate

Regarding the letter "To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations" (Sept. 12): The letter writer, a doctor, presents a simple, logical solution to avoid unwanted pregnancies with one glaring omission: He states that, "Women are not born with a baby in their womb." He then explains that (most of the time) a voluntary decision to have intercourse between a male and a female can result in pregnancy. His message concludes that women have an obligation not to engage in sexual relations if they do not want to become pregnant.

Perhaps there should also be a discussion of the cause and effect of a voluntary act with men to assure that they do not impregnate a woman, unless the man plans to care for the result of his actions.

Robbie Engel • Fenton

