Letter: Men, not women, hold power in unwanted pregnancies

Regarding the letter "To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations" (Sept. 12): The letter writer, a doctor, may not be aware that it takes two to get a woman pregnant. The other person is a male: often the woman’s boyfriend or husband. Or he's a classmate, coach, teacher, pastor, uncle, brother, or unfortunately, her father. In most of these relationships, she does not hold power and in many cases the sex is not consensual. In other cases, the sex may be nominally consensual but socially coerced. In other cases, sex may be consensual but contraceptives fail, or her male partner refuses to take any responsibility for birth control. That is not to say that women don’t enjoy sex; they do. But the possibility of pregnancy makes it always fraught with peril.
So if men don’t want their girlfriend, wife or daughter to find herself with an unwanted pregnancy or the difficult choice to have an abortion, they shouldn't keep pressuring women to have sex. The men have more power in this situation than women ever will.
Finally, fathers, please talk to your sons about this. It will make life easier for everyone.
Rita Winters • St. Louis