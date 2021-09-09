 Skip to main content
Letter: Men should take responsibility for women’s pregnancies
Letter: Men should take responsibility for women’s pregnancies

It’s time to call men to the table when we talk about unwanted, unplanned pregnancies. Weren’t they there at the moment of conception? Why do we give them a free pass? If men could keep their private parts in their pants, there would be far fewer problem pregnancies. Or they could assume equal responsibility. Women need a prescription for birth control. Men only need to make a trip to the store.

Apparently society’s attitude toward birth control shifted with the creation of the birth control pill. However, it’s time to hold men responsible. They can no longer assume that women have the sole responsibility in pregnancy. They need to make a conscious decision to be an equal partner. They need to step up and man up.

Carol Ziel • St. Louis

