Letter: Mental health care would help with homeless problem

Regarding the letter “It’s hard to distinguish between homeless and freeloaders” (April 13): The letter writer wrongly characterizes all homeless people as freeloaders. Many of them suffer from mental illness that impedes their ability to seek and receive appropriate help. In addition, services for the mentally ill have been limited in recent years by cutbacks in state funding.

In 1994, my brother, who was unable to hold a job because of mental illness, landed on my doorstep jobless, penniless and homeless. At that time, he was able to receive a variety of services from the state through the Great Rivers program, including office visits with a psychiatrist, medications, job training and job placement. Thanks to this assistance, my brother was able to work steadily as a security guard for more than 10 years until he passed away due to other medical conditions. I consider his experience to be one of the great success stories of state-funded help for the mentally ill.

Without such help, my brother would surely have been one of the homeless “freeloaders” on the street. But, sadly, the Great Rivers program has been eliminated and state funding for the mentally ill has been curtailed. In my opinion, restoring these state-funded services would go a long way toward solving the problem of homelessness.

Carolyn Vokoun • Chesterfield