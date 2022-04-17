 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mental health care would help with homeless problem

St. Patrick's Center conducts periodic city homeless count

St. Patrick's Center volunteers Rachel Hollander, left, Stacey Flavin-Cave, obscured, and Megan Poole, right, talk with a man who would only be identified as John on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, while he was warming outside the Youth & Family Center in the 800 block of Cass Ave. in downtown St. Louis. John was well-familiar with the center and their services. St. Patrick's Center, as one of the an agencies under the city's Continuum of Care service, sends volunteers to conduct an annual "point-in-time census" count of people without housing in the city. The number reported affects the amount of funding that is disbursed to serve the needs of the unhoused. During the count, volunteers give out bags that include hygiene items, hand warmers, two Metro passes and gloves. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the letter “It’s hard to distinguish between homeless and freeloaders” (April 13): The letter writer wrongly characterizes all homeless people as freeloaders. Many of them suffer from mental illness that impedes their ability to seek and receive appropriate help. In addition, services for the mentally ill have been limited in recent years by cutbacks in state funding.

In 1994, my brother, who was unable to hold a job because of mental illness, landed on my doorstep jobless, penniless and homeless. At that time, he was able to receive a variety of services from the state through the Great Rivers program, including office visits with a psychiatrist, medications, job training and job placement. Thanks to this assistance, my brother was able to work steadily as a security guard for more than 10 years until he passed away due to other medical conditions. I consider his experience to be one of the great success stories of state-funded help for the mentally ill.

Without such help, my brother would surely have been one of the homeless “freeloaders” on the street. But, sadly, the Great Rivers program has been eliminated and state funding for the mentally ill has been curtailed. In my opinion, restoring these state-funded services would go a long way toward solving the problem of homelessness.

Carolyn Vokoun • Chesterfield

