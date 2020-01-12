Letter: Mental health help will reduce excessive suspensions

Regarding law enforcement’s involvement in school disciplinary situations, with racial implications for black and brown students: Missouri (ranked 7th in the nation for suspensions and expulsions being handed out to black students for disciplinary actions) and St. Louis County (the 6th in the nation among counties for school suspensions) are clearly out of touch with the populations they are supposed to serve.
Missouri’s priorities should focus on equity in education for underserved communities. This should include district-wide, trauma-informed practices to give educators a sense of what programs meet students where they are, as well as help them build resilience and coping mechanisms. Instead of calling local police departments to assist with children exhibiting symptoms of trauma, we need to build up systems that help children process and sort out these traumas.
The mission of legislators in Missouri should be providing students with the resources to alter their trajectory after having come from abject poverty, neighborhoods with high violent crime rates, or children who have been sexually and physically assaulted. The mission should not be sending them faster down the school-to-prison pipeline. We must invest in mental health infrastructure to be competitive with other states, but moreover, because we owe it to the next generation.
Nate Oatis • St. Louis