Letter: Mental health issues can turn good guys into bad guys

Regarding the editorial “Tentative bipartisan agreement should be the start of gun reform, not the end” (June 13): To rigid Second Amendment proponents, there is no argument that can convince them that guns are the problem. For them, it’s always bad people who are the problem, and the good guys with guns will protect themselves and us as well.

In their minds, good people don’t get angry and shoot, nor do good, healthy people ever develop mental illness. They believe shooters are always bad people. They think assault rifles are only a problem when bad guys get their hands on one.

Years ago, I had someone I knew wave a hand gun in my face, making demands. After I readily agreed, he said he was going to kill himself. I can’t adequately describe the sensation of my heart thumping so powerfully that it seemed to have moved up into my throat. Fear can be overwhelming. He was not a bad person, only a man in a bad place. He ended up only firing his pistol into the woods before police arrived. I was not surprised to later learn he had quit taking his medications.

We need a serious awareness of the historical reality of when the Second Amendment was written and what made it a necessity. I can think of many reasons to own and carry a firearm, but allowing easy and access to lethal weapons is not something this nation can afford.

Klaus Illian • Manchester