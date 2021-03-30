 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mental health must be vetted before buying a firearm
0 comments

Letter: Mental health must be vetted before buying a firearm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

The front of the Eagles Nest Armory gun shop is seen Friday, March 26, 2021, in Arvada, Colo. The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a firearm at the local gun store after passing a background check, and he also had a second weapon with him that he didn't use in the attack that killed 10 people this week, authorities and the gun store owner said Friday. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

 Thomas Peipert

Regarding "Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'" (March 24): President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are proposing legislation to increase gun restrictions, pointing to the latest mass shootings. House Resolution 8 would require that all firearms be sold with a background check using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System on the purchaser. Guns purchased from, or delivered by, a federal firearms-licensed dealer already require this background check. House Resolution 1446 would increase the amount of time that the background check could take.

The vast majority of background checks are instant and would not fall under this increase in time. Neither of these laws would have prevented these recent mass shootings. In fact, neither of them would have prevented nearly all mass shootings. The perpetrators of these crimes have passed the background checks when they purchased their firearms, or they obtained them by illegal means.

In most mass shootings, it seems that the perpetrator has a mental illness and should not have been able to pass the background check. The form 4473 asks about the mental condition of the purchaser. They had to lie to pass the check. The only way to stop these people from obtaining a firearm is for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System database to include mental health information. For that, doctors must be required to provide that information when patients appear to be a danger to themselves or to others. Such a law, I believe, would prevent the kinds of mass murders we saw this month.

Eugene Hanneke • Ellisville  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports