Letter: Mental health must be vetted before buying a firearm

Regarding "Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'" (March 24): President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are proposing legislation to increase gun restrictions, pointing to the latest mass shootings. House Resolution 8 would require that all firearms be sold with a background check using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System on the purchaser. Guns purchased from, or delivered by, a federal firearms-licensed dealer already require this background check. House Resolution 1446 would increase the amount of time that the background check could take.

The vast majority of background checks are instant and would not fall under this increase in time. Neither of these laws would have prevented these recent mass shootings. In fact, neither of them would have prevented nearly all mass shootings. The perpetrators of these crimes have passed the background checks when they purchased their firearms, or they obtained them by illegal means.