Letter: Mental health professionals not trained to do police work

Regarding “Let mental health professionals handle some police calls” (Oct. 14): The letter writer suggested that mental health professionals handle ”low-risk” domestic disputes and other types of disturbances. During my 30 years as a law enforcement officer, I have never been to a ”low-risk” disturbance. In fact, of the three times I was conveyed to a hospital, two were the result of disturbance activities.
The good thing about not having the cops responding to those dangerous calls is that the officers wouldn’t be injured. After thinking about what could possibly go wrong with this type of police activity, I’ve come to this conclusion: The mental health professionals would be going into those dangerous situations without any tools to defend themselves. Having no law enforcement experience is probably the most important tool that would be missing. The next thing the letter writer will be saying is that there aren’t any strip joints in the Metro East.
Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County
