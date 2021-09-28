Letter: Mental health sufferers need to be treated with dignity

Regarding "‘Exhausted and anguished’: SLU responds to suicide deaths of two students on campus" (Sept. 22): People with mental health problems aren't freaks. It's time to end the stigmas around mental health illnesses.

According to statistics provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults had a mental illness in 2019. Furthermore, one in six children from the ages of 6 to 17 underwent similar challenges. Yet people who experience anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, obsessive compulsion disorder and other similar struggles are seen as less. I have seen the effects of these attitudes in my own community as a pre-med student at St. Louis University, as we experienced the loss of two students to these illnesses.

When people are isolated with these struggles, tragedies occur. We end up losing loved ones. They are looked upon as different and weak for something that is mostly out of their control. The prevalence of these sorts of things has increased astronomically since the turn of the century, and the response to this increase hasn't always been the most supportive.