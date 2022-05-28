Letter: Mental-illness focus is easy excuse to avoid gun reforms

Regarding “Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting” (May 25): After their rote recital of thoughts and prayers, some politicians claim that horrific mass shootings are caused by mental illness. The same politicians fail to equitably fund access to mental health care and ignore the irrefutable fact that the overwhelming majority of the mentally ill are not violent and are more likely to be victims of violence. All that these politicians accomplish is unfairly stigmatizing mental illness. The true insanity in this country is the ability to unconditionally sell military-style weapons, particularly without meaningful background checks and with no age requirements.

The same politicians claim the solution is arming teachers based on the fallacious assumption that the “only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” The recent Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas, shootings demolish that myth. An armed security guard was killed after trying to stop the Buffalo shooter, and officers quickly on the scene in Uvalde tried but failed to stop the shooter. None of these “good guys” were successful because the bad guy had overwhelming firepower and perhaps even body armor.

The true bad guys in this epidemic of senseless killings are those who profit from the sale of these military weapons and the politicians they fund. It is time to cure this disease at the ballot box. Enough is enough.

Sally Barker • St. Louis