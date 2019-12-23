Letter: Mercy shows blatant arrogance by plan to open clinic

Regarding the articles on the Jamaa Birth Village ("Black leaders question Mercy’s plan to open health clinic in Ferguson" on Dec. 11 and "Jamaa welcomed collaboration with Mercy. It got competition" on Dec. 17), my first question is how did we allow Missouri to rank 44th in the U.S. for maternal mortality, with black women having three times the maternal mortality rate of white women?
Where has the concern of the Ministry Office of Mercy been? The concern seems only to have come after recognizing the success of the Jamaa Birth Village. If Mercy is concerned, as they state, with bringing services to underserved communities, they need not look far, but not at a community that is already being successfully served.
Mistakes can be corrected, even overlooked, but here we are dealing with blatant arrogance. Did the members of the Mercy board, 11 white men and 1 white woman, honestly think no one would notice or care about this attempt to open a clinic in direct competition with the Jamaa Birth Village that they once wanted to support and work with in cooperation?
Brittany Kellman, the founder of the center, stated: “They are moving into a black community without properly working with the community already on the ground already doing that work.” It reminded me of the following Mahatma Gandhi quote, “What you do for me but without me, you do against me.”
When will we stop repeating the mistakes of the past and instead learn from them?
Patricia A. Snyder • Fenton