Letter: Merge St. Louis city and county before it's too late

The partial collapse of a Lemp Brewery building that was a temporary home for donated bicycles symbolizes why St. Louis and St. Louis County must reunite. The article, “Building at Lemp Brewery collapses, hundreds of bicycles underneath rubble” (Aug. 24), and poignant photo of a boy staring at the mess illustrate my point.
Folks at the bike program nonprofit are doing something positive for city kids. They exemplify the many unsung heroes who live and work within the city limits. Limited finances keep the city and private enterprise from shoring up aging structures such as this.
In more examples of decay, the ghost town of downtown is a hangout for all-night partiers who scare, injure and kill the innocent. And bloodbaths are common citywide as jobs dry up and guns remain easy to acquire legally.
The problem started in 1876, when the city and county split. Despite efforts to reverse that decision, reunification attempts have failed. Racism is at the heart of the issue. Some county whites needlessly fear some city Blacks. A workable merger plan is desperately needed. The fragmented county governments are inefficient economically. A merger means a stronger whole that may well cost less.
I’ve lived in every area of the city and county — north, south and west — and I’ve seen our community suffer from the great mistake of 1876. Without unification, the city and county will continue to lose. Merge, please, while we still can.
William D. Townsend • Affton
