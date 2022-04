Regarding “Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt” (March 28): It’s unbelievable that the inept U.S. Department of Justice can’t see fit to charge those responsible for the insurrection. I believe that Attorney General Merrick Garland puts our democracy at risk with his hesitancy to charge for crimes committed in plain sight , on TV, recorded in phone calls and documented in White House logs.