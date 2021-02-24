 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Messenger doesn't understand Lewis Reed and St. Louis
0 comments

Letter: Messenger doesn't understand Lewis Reed and St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Reed

Lewis Reed

 Post-Dispatch

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Assessing the St. Louis mayor's race based on first impressions" (Feb. 19): In my opinion, this column was an obvious attempt to denigrate mayoral candidate and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. Messenger's “first impression” of Reed failed to acknowledge his many accomplishments, including revitalizing Lafayette Square and Washington Avenue, Bike St. Louis, Cure Violence and much more.

Instead, Messenger faults Reed for working with former Mayor Francis Slay and his past support of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Interestingly, Messenger supports St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who keeps enmeshing herself in political scandals.

Messenger lives in West County and has no understanding of what is best for the city of St. Louis. I suggest he focus future columns on issues he understands.

Karen Boulware • Lafayette Square

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports