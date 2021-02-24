Letter: Messenger doesn't understand Lewis Reed and St. Louis

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Assessing the St. Louis mayor's race based on first impressions" (Feb. 19): In my opinion, this column was an obvious attempt to denigrate mayoral candidate and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. Messenger's “first impression” of Reed failed to acknowledge his many accomplishments, including revitalizing Lafayette Square and Washington Avenue, Bike St. Louis, Cure Violence and much more.

Instead, Messenger faults Reed for working with former Mayor Francis Slay and his past support of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Interestingly, Messenger supports St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who keeps enmeshing herself in political scandals.

Messenger lives in West County and has no understanding of what is best for the city of St. Louis. I suggest he focus future columns on issues he understands.

Karen Boulware • Lafayette Square