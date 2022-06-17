Letter: Messenger’s column helped man retain voting rights

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “ County clerk reverses course on disabled Missouri man’s right to vote ” (June 7): I am glad that Messenger used his column to advocate for people like Mark Murphey. Murphey has lived on his own most of his adult life, works at the sheltered workshop in Rolla, and has voted his entire adult life.

Murphey’s voting rights were once in jeopardy, but now I’m pleased to read Phelps County Clerk Pamela Grow has reversed her position on removing people from the voting rolls who have guardians appointed by the court. It was also reassuring that former Gov. Jay Nixon, the newly hired Murphey family’s lawyer, stated that he is prepared to go to court, if necessary, to make sure Murphey can continue voting. It is my hope that Murphey and others like him will be able to go to the polls in 2022 and beyond.