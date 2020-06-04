Letter: Messenger’s Michael Brown reference needs context
Letter: Messenger’s Michael Brown reference needs context

Regarding “From Ferguson to Minneapolis, ‘no justice, no peace’ is the chorus of the new civil rights movement” (May 29): In the midst of nationwide violence, columnist Tony Messenger found an opportunity to, in my opinion, stoke hatred by referring to the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson "by a white police officer.” That’s it, nothing else. He does this at every opportunity.

Never does he refer his readers to the March 4, 2015, Justice Department report on the Brown's death. This extensive investigation, overseen by Attorney General Eric Holder, concluded that Brown reached into Officer Darren Wilson’s police vehicle, assaulted him and tried to take his gun. There is no credible evidence, despite assertions at the time, that Brown was trying to surrender when he was fatally shot and killed. 

Jim Nelson • Chesterfield

Retired special agent in charge, St. Louis FBI

