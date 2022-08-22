Letter: Messenger’s opinion columns don’t belong on news pages

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri’s Eric Schmitt is arguing that masks save lives. No, really.” (Aug. 17): I know Tony Messenger’s photo and byline on Page 2 identifies it as being an opinion column, but if so, I believe it belongs on the Other Views page in the opinion section. I would like to see it moved there. This column about Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is full of opinion. I believe many of his columns are not pure news but rather opinion and should be more clearly identified.