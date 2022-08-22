Letter: Messenger’s opinion columns don’t belong on news pages

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri’s Eric Schmitt is arguing that masks save lives. No, really.” (Aug. 17): I know Tony Messenger’s photo and byline on Page 2 identifies it as being an opinion column, but if so, I believe it belongs on the Other Views page in the opinion section. I would like to see it moved there. This column about Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is full of opinion. I believe many of his columns are not pure news but rather opinion and should be more clearly identified.
In an era of sensitivity to false news, and criticism of mainstream media bias, I believe the Post-Dispatch should protect it’s reputation by separating news and opinion.
Bob Vaughn • O’Fallon, Ill.