Letter: Messenger unfair to couple just protecting their home

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “A tale of two men protecting their families with guns. Meet the one behind bars.” (June 29): Tony Messenger likes to paint a picture of someone as he wants them to be seen. The man behind bars named Christopher Thomas Gaston is described as such: He has had a criminal record from a young age, but now has a good job and a family (which is commendable).
The Portland Place couple, the McCloskeys, are described as a wealthy white couple living in an old Busch family mansion that they renovated using tax credits that took away money from schools.
Here are some pesky facts that Messenger mentions but downplays: Gaston is a felon who shouldn’t own guns. He had not one gun, but guns, plural. He left his home with a gun to protect his wife’s car and apparently didn’t shoot his gun.
The McCloskeys are law-abiding citizens with legal ownership of guns, protecting themselves and their property from a threatening mob, and they also didn’t shoot their guns.
Everyone should have the right to protect themselves, their families and property, but the picture Messenger has painted is completely unfair to the McCloskeys.
Susan McFarland • Florissant
