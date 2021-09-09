Letter: Messy Afghanistan withdrawal could’ve been worse

The Kabul evacuation scene was heart-wrenching and a national embarrassment, but America and its allies didn’t betray any Afghans. They modernized infrastructure and supported a reform-minded central government. The allies equipped, trained and fought alongside the Afghan army against those who would return the country to its tribal past. This effort cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars, but it mattered little when provincial leaders and warlords made deals to hasten the military’s total collapse whenever the allies left. America, NATO and Afghans who fought for a better future were betrayed by other Afghans.

President Joe Biden is being criticized for sticking to former President Donald Trump’s previously arranged withdrawal schedule but, unless he knew the Afghan government and army would collapse so quickly, that criticism is unfair. Biden had overwhelming domestic support to end the war.

And if the U.S. military had responded forcibly to a Taliban equipped with U.S. weaponry (given to it by Afghan forces, obviously not by Biden as critics claim), the American loss of life would’ve been far greater than the 13 soldiers killed at the airport. Afghan casualties would’ve been enormous.