Letter: Metro provides a vital service; Loop Trolley doesn't

In "If Loop Trolley fails, area's sacrifices would be wasted" (Dec. 11), letter writer Charles Winingham raises the classic, sunk-costs argument in defense of additional funding for the Loop Trolley. This line of logic can be boiled down to: Unless we sink additional taxpayer money into this failed project, the money we have already wasted will have been — well, you know — wasted.
This is the same tragic illogic that led our country into squandering ever more lives and treasure by extending for years the lost causes in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Winingham also points out correctly that taxpayers must subsidize the Metro Transit System. The difference of course is that Metro serves a vital function that benefits directly or indirectly virtually everyone in the region.
I was also charmed by the nostalgic appeal of resurrecting trolley car service. As I watched the costs ballooning and observed how many times crews returned to jackhammer out and replace concrete and electrical work, however, it became clear to me that the time had come to stop pouring money into this white elephant. If the regional authorities decide to fold this 2.2-mile line into the larger system, that would be fine as long as the taxpayers are not asked to pony up an additional dime to keep it operating.
Jim Shepard • St Louis