 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: MetroLink mess typical of city-county noncooperation
0 comments

Letter: MetroLink mess typical of city-county noncooperation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Enhanced fare enforcement on MetroLink platoforms

In-house Metro transit security specialist John Hahs rides the train to Civic Center Station on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Metro specialists wear lime jerseys and carry stun guns. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Tony Messenger’s column “Simple solution for safety continues to elude MetroLink” (May 19) once again highlights the difficulty of bringing order to chaos while local government is split between St. Louis and St. Louis County.

MetroLink was once the jewel of the local transportation scene but has now been reduced to a crime scene because the city and county can’t figure out a single radio frequency all first responders can use. That this is disgraceful is an understatement.

Many potential riders now sit in traffic when they would prefer to take MetroLink while climate change rages. How does this make sense? Problems like this will only grow in the future while St. Louis goes one way and St. Louis County goes another.

Steven R. Bettlach • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports