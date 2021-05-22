Letter: MetroLink mess typical of city-county noncooperation

Tony Messenger’s column “Simple solution for safety continues to elude MetroLink” (May 19) once again highlights the difficulty of bringing order to chaos while local government is split between St. Louis and St. Louis County.

MetroLink was once the jewel of the local transportation scene but has now been reduced to a crime scene because the city and county can’t figure out a single radio frequency all first responders can use. That this is disgraceful is an understatement.

Many potential riders now sit in traffic when they would prefer to take MetroLink while climate change rages. How does this make sense? Problems like this will only grow in the future while St. Louis goes one way and St. Louis County goes another.

Steven R. Bettlach • St. Louis