 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: MetroLink murder highlights the need to control violence
0 comments

Letter: MetroLink murder highlights the need to control violence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
020321c2metrolink

A stretcher is moved in to remove the body of a MetroLink security guard who was shot and killed at the Delmar Loop station on Sunday.

 Robert Cohen,

 

Regarding “Arrest made in killing of MetroLink security guard” (Jan. 2): My sincere sympathy goes to the family of murdered MetroLink security guard James Cook. I decry the violence in St. Louis. The St. Louis Cardinals should keep those cardboard cutouts they have in Busch Stadium, as they will soon need them when their fans will no longer feel safe to go to games because of the violence, even though the murder didn’t occur near the stadium.

If people stop going downtown and spending money, the city revenue would be decreased. When revenue is decreased, schools won’t get as much money. When schools don’t get enough money, services can get cut, and it is a downward spiral. Kids are not only getting shot in the city, their education and future are being taken from them.

Stand up to gun violence for everyone’s sake, but especially for our children.

Sharon Misbauer • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports