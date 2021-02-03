Letter: MetroLink murder highlights the need to control violence

Regarding “Arrest made in killing of MetroLink security guard” (Jan. 2): My sincere sympathy goes to the family of murdered MetroLink security guard James Cook. I decry the violence in St. Louis. The St. Louis Cardinals should keep those cardboard cutouts they have in Busch Stadium, as they will soon need them when their fans will no longer feel safe to go to games because of the violence, even though the murder didn’t occur near the stadium.

If people stop going downtown and spending money, the city revenue would be decreased. When revenue is decreased, schools won’t get as much money. When schools don’t get enough money, services can get cut, and it is a downward spiral. Kids are not only getting shot in the city, their education and future are being taken from them.

Stand up to gun violence for everyone’s sake, but especially for our children.

Sharon Misbauer • Florissant