Letter: MetroLink needs its own armed police force to be safe

Regarding “Bi-State board rejects push to rearm MetroLink security guards” (Feb. 8): I used the MetroLink system for many years, and as you might guess, I saw plenty of sights on those train cars. As time passed, there were fewer and fewer security guards, and no police. When they took away the guns from the guards, it really went downhill. The constant turnover in guards itself seemed to be a threat.

There were fights, gambling, drinking, sales of stolen goods, drug sales, general disturbances, offers of sex, threats to passengers, drunks and murder. All that time, the St. Louis County Police were advertising their presence on the line, but that wasn’t true. They locked themselves in their office at the Hanley Station and never came out.

When I saw various police departments fighting over who will enforce the law on MetroLink, I began to believe the only security solution is for the system to create its own armed police force and take the factionalism out of the mix. I believe such a force is legal under both state and federal law. By the way, how about some new Bi-State Development Agency commissioners before the system goes broke?

Steve Stegen • O’Fallon, Mo.