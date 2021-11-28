Letter: MetroLink should focus on route expansion and turnstiles

Regarding “St. Louis County back in picture for north-south MetroLink expansion” (Nov. 17): Two things that come to my mind about MetroLink: fare evasion and a cross-city expansion.
A north-south connection could encourage a lot of transit-oriented development along the route, cleaning up the city. Along West Florissant Avenue, we could see more restaurants, churches, factories, etc. One of the stops along the route could serve the City Museum. A new route could open Chouteau Avenue from 14th Street to Jefferson. A terminus on the south end could be close to the Republic Services’ southside recycling facility, which would put the passengers close to Grant’s Trail.
As to security, I’m glad to see turnstiles are planned to keep troublemakers out (“Turnstiles are part of $52 million in security upgrades envisioned for MetroLink”, Nov. 21). I believe it was the lack of security that scared the living daylights out of St. Charles residents from supporting expansion there.
In many European cities, they have farecards, and if passengers’ farecards are not adequately funded, they are not allowed on the tram, bus or subway. They have turnstiles on their systems, and they have farecard readers on their trams. If we had had turnstiles when MetroLink first opened, I think the general public would have felt safer.