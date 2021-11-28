Letter: MetroLink should focus on route expansion and turnstiles

Regarding “St. Louis County back in picture for north-south MetroLink expansion” (Nov. 17): Two things that come to my mind about MetroLink: fare evasion and a cross-city expansion.

A north-south connection could encourage a lot of transit-oriented development along the route, cleaning up the city. Along West Florissant Avenue, we could see more restaurants, churches, factories, etc. One of the stops along the route could serve the City Museum. A new route could open Chouteau Avenue from 14th Street to Jefferson. A terminus on the south end could be close to the Republic Services’ southside recycling facility, which would put the passengers close to Grant’s Trail.

As to security, I’m glad to see turnstiles are planned to keep troublemakers out (“Turnstiles are part of $52 million in security upgrades envisioned for MetroLink”, Nov. 21). I believe it was the lack of security that scared the living daylights out of St. Charles residents from supporting expansion there.