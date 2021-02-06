Letter: MetroLink suggestions: barrier system and armed guards

Regarding “In aftermath of MetroLink guard’s murder, Bi-State CEO sticking with policing strategy” (Feb. 3): Again, we have a tragedy involving MetroLink. Metro’s managers say they will work on improving security. There are no easy solutions. However, going to a barrier system like New York, London and Washington would help deter harassments, assaults and killings. It also would improve fare compliance. Arming security is also something that should be considered. These issues have been around for decades. Isn’t it time for real action?