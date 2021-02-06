 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: MetroLink suggestions: barrier system and armed guards
0 comments

Letter: MetroLink suggestions: barrier system and armed guards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MetroLink security guard killed after altercation at Delmar Loop stop

St. Louis police homicide investigators point to a video camera as they work at the scene where a MetroLink security guard was shot and killed at the Delmar Loop transit station on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. According to Major Shawn Dace, the guard was shot multiple times after a confronting an individual who was reported to be causing a disturbance. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “In aftermath of MetroLink guard’s murder, Bi-State CEO sticking with policing strategy” (Feb. 3): Again, we have a tragedy involving MetroLink. Metro’s managers say they will work on improving security. There are no easy solutions. However, going to a barrier system like New York, London and Washington would help deter harassments, assaults and killings. It also would improve fare compliance. Arming security is also something that should be considered. These issues have been around for decades. Isn’t it time for real action?

John Hamilton • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports