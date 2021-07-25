Letter: MetroLink turnstiles would not solve security problems

Like the paper tab on a cereal box, turnstiles on MetroLink will do nothing to protect the safety of its users. The international standard and American trend for light rail systems like MetroLink have deviated from turnstiles for decades.

Any Chicagoan or New Yorker will also account for how easy and how often people jump the turnstile, break the machine, or slip through the gates behind a paying customer. Private money might help install the equipment, but taxpayers will be paying the tab for repairs long into the future.

This seems to me like corporate strong-arming for turnstiles. St. Louis, you have bigger fish to fry.

Gary Newcomer • Lausanne, Switzerland