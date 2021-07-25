 Skip to main content
Letter: MetroLink turnstiles would not solve security problems
0 comments

Letter: MetroLink turnstiles would not solve security problems

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
On patrol

"We are constantly on the move," said G4S security guard John Rice, who after patrolling the MetroLink platform walks to next check-in point at Civic Center Station on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Bi-State replaced its former private security with G4S last April as part of its overall strategy to improve public safety. Contract security members check in at several points as they patrol platforms and bus stations to increase visibility to passengers. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Like the paper tab on a cereal box, turnstiles on MetroLink will do nothing to protect the safety of its users. The international standard and American trend for light rail systems like MetroLink have deviated from turnstiles for decades.

Any Chicagoan or New Yorker will also account for how easy and how often people jump the turnstile, break the machine, or slip through the gates behind a paying customer. Private money might help install the equipment, but taxpayers will be paying the tab for repairs long into the future.

This seems to me like corporate strong-arming for turnstiles. St. Louis, you have bigger fish to fry.

Gary Newcomer • Lausanne, Switzerland

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports