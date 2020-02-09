Letter: Mexican political dynamic influences debate over novel

Regarding “Is criticism of ‘American Dirt’ fair — and does it matter? 5 more ways of thinking about the novel.” (Feb. 2): I am a white Irish-American married to a brown Mexican woman whom I am proud to call Morena. I am not surprised by Washington University professor Ignacio M. Sánchez Prado’s statements. As a self-described “white Mexican,” he exemplifies the elitist views of Mexico City residents, the Chilango.
Removed and isolated from the rest of Mexico, Sánchez Prado seems unaware than 1,000 people were murdered in Ciudad Juarez alone last year by the cartels. It is as if he has built a virtual wall separating himself from the ongoing problems in Mexico. I cannot safely take my grandchildren to the state of Tamaulipas to visit my wife’s family. As far as his safety in Mexico City is concerned, I would dare him to move there and write an opinion item criticizing the government or the cartels.
I can’t wait to read Jeanine Cummins’ novel, “American Dirt.”
G. Patrick O’Donnell, MD • Chesterfield