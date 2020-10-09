 Skip to main content
Letter: Mexico takes better virus precautions than St. Louis
Letter: Mexico takes better virus precautions than St. Louis

I just returned to Mexico from a three-week stay in St. Louis. St. Louis is straight up nasty. You can just walk into any establishment and, as long as you have a mask, you’re good to go. No gel in sight for many of them.

Mexico is serious about this virus. Any store, no matter how small, customers have to step on a rubber mat with sanitizing liquid to clean your shoes. Then an employee dispenses gel so that only one person touches it. Many stores have another employee taking customers’ temperature. At a mall, there is only one door to get in with all the aforementioned procedures. Every single store in the mall has those same procedures. There are clearly marked circles to stand and wait for social distancing.

Darla J. Herbst • Hidalgo, Mexico

