Letter: Michael Brown case has been decided, so just let it go

I am so tired of hearing and reading about the Michael Brown case (“Protesters question Bell’s decision to not file charges in Michael Brown case,” Aug. 3). It is over with so let it go.
I watched St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s press conference, and he seemingly left an open end to the case, especially when he stated Officer Darren Wilson could have handled it differently. What about Michael Brown handling it differently? If he had, he would be alive today.
Brown assaulted Wilson and tried to take his weapon, whereby he made the ultimate sacrifice. Wilson was just doing his duty. If there was any evidence to the contrary, President Barack Obama and then-Attorney General Eric Holder would have indicted Wilson. The Justice Department sent numerous FBI Agents to St. Louis to investigate, and the evidence was not there. If anyone has any doubts about that, read the Justice Department’s report.
It is sad, but two lives were ruined that fateful day.
Wilbern Grove • Oakville
