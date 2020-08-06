You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Michael Brown case has been decided, so just let it go
0 comments

Letter: Michael Brown case has been decided, so just let it go

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Protesters march for Michael Brown, call for charges against Darren Wilson

Evelyn King, left, a great aunt of Michael Brown, stands with a group of about 50 protesters at the start of a march through the streets of Clayton on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. The protesters were calling for charges to be filed against Darren Wilson, the Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Brown on Aug. 9, 2014. Last week St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced his office had re-examined the case and that no charges would be brought against Darren Wilson. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

I am so tired of hearing and reading about the Michael Brown case (“Protesters question Bell’s decision to not file charges in Michael Brown case,” Aug. 3). It is over with so let it go.

I watched St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s press conference, and he seemingly left an open end to the case, especially when he stated Officer Darren Wilson could have handled it differently. What about Michael Brown handling it differently? If he had, he would be alive today.

Brown assaulted Wilson and tried to take his weapon, whereby he made the ultimate sacrifice. Wilson was just doing his duty. If there was any evidence to the contrary, President Barack Obama and then-Attorney General Eric Holder would have indicted Wilson. The Justice Department sent numerous FBI Agents to St. Louis to investigate, and the evidence was not there. If anyone has any doubts about that, read the Justice Department’s report.

It is sad, but two lives were ruined that fateful day.

Wilbern Grove • Oakville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports