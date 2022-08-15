Letter: Michael Brown shooting accounts still distort what happened

Regarding “Photos: Eighth anniversary of Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson” (Aug. 9): The shots the officer fired when Michael Brown came charging back at him (after Brown attacked the officer, punching the officer while the officer was still in the police car, and tried to take the officer’s gun) after running away were fired in self-defense, according to an 86-page report written by the U.S. Department of Justice after an extensive FBI investigation.

The original St. Louis County grand jury also found no wrongdoing on the part of the officer, as did St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office after a thorough reinvestigation. From the beginning, and for years afterward, the half-truth was that Michael Brown was an unarmed teenager who was killed by a police officer.

A few years ago, NBC news did a documentary about police shootings of Blacks. It mentioned Michael Brown, then quickly pivoted away without telling the rest of the story because, in my opinion, that didn’t fit the Black Lives Matter’s belief that the police are always wrong in these situations.

Kenneth Ciszewski • Overland