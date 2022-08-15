 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Michael Brown shooting accounts still distort what happened

Eighth anniversary of Michael Brown shooting

Michael Brown Sr. watches from the sidewalk as his family, friends and local activists rebuild a memorial to his son Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The spot on Canfield Drive is where his son laid for hours after he was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. The street memorial is rebuilt every year before a ceremony on Aug. 9th to mark the shooting. Michael Brown's death ignited a new era of social activism and civil rights protests in the United States. A tattoo of Michael Brown can be seen on his father's right shoulder. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Photos: Eighth anniversary of Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson” (Aug. 9): The shots the officer fired when Michael Brown came charging back at him (after Brown attacked the officer, punching the officer while the officer was still in the police car, and tried to take the officer’s gun) after running away were fired in self-defense, according to an 86-page report written by the U.S. Department of Justice after an extensive FBI investigation.

The original St. Louis County grand jury also found no wrongdoing on the part of the officer, as did St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office after a thorough reinvestigation. From the beginning, and for years afterward, the half-truth was that Michael Brown was an unarmed teenager who was killed by a police officer.

A few years ago, NBC news did a documentary about police shootings of Blacks. It mentioned Michael Brown, then quickly pivoted away without telling the rest of the story because, in my opinion, that didn’t fit the Black Lives Matter’s belief that the police are always wrong in these situations.

Kenneth Ciszewski • Overland

