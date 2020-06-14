Letter: Michael Brown was not a hero, not a victim of racism

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Michael Brown is woven into the history of race in St. Louis and the nation” (June 9): I can’t believe Messenger portrays Michael Brown as a victim of racism. Any police officer would have responded the same way as Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson did. Wilson feared for his life because Brown had already assaulted him once. Brown was a criminal who was killed trying to kill a cop. He was neither a hero nor a victim.
Greg LeBlanc • Affton
