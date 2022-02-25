Letter: Michigan game another example of lousy sportsmanship

Regarding Jeff Gordon’s Tipsheet column, “Michigan coach Juwan Howard needs to simmer down” (Feb. 22): These last three coronavirus winters I have watched more Big Ten basketball than anytime in my life, but the Feb. 20 game between Wisconsin and Michigan was something new for me: a big brouhaha that developed at the end of the game. In my opinion, neither coach set a good, respectful example of coaching sportsmanship.

I believe we currently are seeing increasingly unacceptable behavior on and off the court and field — fans included — as well as big money involved in sports that includes merchandise, naming rights and betting.

I am one of countless loyal graduates of both Illinois and Wisconsin universities, and while I will continue to follow their Big Ten seasons, I certainly hope to see improved behavior and better decisions during and after the games.

Mary Sue Schusky • O’Fallon, Ill.