Regarding “Full-tuition scholarship can still leave low-income students behind” (Oct. 22) by Benjamin Simon: Thanks for this great guest column. Middle-class to low-income kids are paying the price. College costs are out of control and "help" like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, is a joke.
Whoever calculates the threshold numbers fails to consider the cost of supporting additional children, a household, daily life (like eating) and paying for health care. Even with my college-age son working while in school, it’s a drop in the tuition bucket.
Julie Padberg-White • St. Louis